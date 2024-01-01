Tribal Football
Man Utd could break record this weekend that's been held for over 3 decades
Manchester United could be set to match a long-standing record over the weekend.

The Red Devils are preparing to take on Brentford in the Premier League at home on Saturday.

United are five games without a win, while they have also gone three Premier League games without scoring.

Their last three league results are 0-3 against Liverpool, 0-3 against Tottenham, and 0-0 against Aston Villa.

Brentford were beaten at Old Trafford last season, but only after two second half injury time goals from Scott McTominay.

If United do not score in this upcoming game, it will be their first time since April 1989 of going four league games without a goal.

