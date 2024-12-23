Man Utd considering post season trip to Malaysia to raise funds for the club

Manchester United are said to be contemplating a post-season trip to Malaysia.

The Red Devils are the latest Premier League team to undertake post-season fixtures as part of their schedule.

United could make as much as £10M from the trip to the Asian country.

The Red Devils are concerned about UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and the Premier League’s PSR.

Such trips can help them raise a lot of funds, which would make it easier for them to sign players in the summer.

United’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been undertaking a vast cost-cutting operation throughout the club this season.