Man Utd close to agreeing a deal for Lecce defender Dorgu in major winter deal

Manchester United are on the verge of finalizing a deal for Lecce's left wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

The proposed offer is approximately £32M, slightly below Lecce's asking price.

However, this amount is likely to secure an agreement, according to Corriere cello Sport.

Dorgu has already agreed to personal terms with United, and the deal is expected to progress swiftly once the clubs finalize the fee.

The 20-year-old Danish international has shown significant potential and is seen as a valuable addition to United's squad.

This transfer is anticipated to bolster United's defensive options significantly, especially at wingback.