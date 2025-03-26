Man United made Harry Maguire decision amid Jarrad Branthwaite interest

Man United will look to sell centre-back Harry Maguire in the summer as they seek to raise funds to sign Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to TEAMtalk, Ruben Amorim’s side are ‘desperate’ to sell the 32-year-old to help raise funds for Branthwaite, 22.

Advertisement Advertisement

Branthwaite is said to be open to a move to Man United, but only if they secure qualification to the Champions League, which they can still do if they with the Europa League.

Man United have been looking to sell Maguire over the past two seasons but have struggled to do so in part because of his high wages.

Everton have made it clear that only an offer of £70 million plus would tempt them to sell one of their prized assets, a fee United would struggle to come up with.