Man City want Alonso and Amorim to replace Guardiola

Manchester City are said to have discussed two names as possible replacements for Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions are under no illusions that they may lose Guardiola this summer.

The Spaniard has not made a final decision about what he will do, but there is a feeling he may be ready to quit England.

According to The Athletic, Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim are the two managers City want the most.

They believe that both have a style that is similar to what Guardiola has nurtured at City.

City have just appointed Hugo Viana as their new sporting director, who worked with Amorim at international level and at Braga.

