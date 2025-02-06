Man City legend Fernandinho proud to see so many Brazilian's sign for the club this winter

Manchester City legend Fernandinho is thrilled with the club’s winter transfer window, which saw the arrival of two Brazilian stars.

Defender Vitor Reis, 19, joined from Palmeiras, while Kerolin Nicoli became the first Brazilian to sign for City’s women’s team.

Fernandinho expressed pride in seeing more Brazilian talent at the club, joining compatriots like Ederson and Savinho, continuing City’s strong Brazilian connection.

“It was really nice to see Kerolin as the first women’s player to sign for City,” he stated to club media.

“City are always going for trophies and they have a really good team, to see Kerolin sign is really nice.

“It’s a proud moment to see the first Brazilian women’s player to play for City.

“Also, we’ve had Vitor Reis come from Palmeiras straight to the first team here. To have the opportunity to play for a big team like City with very good players around.

“I’m sure that their experience here will help them learn and they will be different players in the future. They are going to give everything for City to help in the best way possible.”