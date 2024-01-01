Livramento speaks on time at Southampton and how he loved being an "underdog"

Former Southampton defender Tino Livramento admitted he enjoyed his time at the club.

The full-back moved along from the Premier League club after they were relegated more than a year ago.

He signed for Newcastle United and has not looked back, but does have fond memories of St. Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking to TalkSport, he stated: He said: "I've been around the country a bit. I feel like when you are at Chelsea you dominate the game quite a lot.

"The academy is unbelievable. Just look at some of the players who have come through recently. I had the opportunity to go to Southampton, which was a complete change.

"I really enjoyed being the underdog in most games we went into. I loved every minute of being on the pitch when I was a Southampton player.

"The fans, the manager, the team, they all took to me there and they were there for me in my tough times when I was injured.

"Now being at Newcastle is different again. It's amazing to be a part of the culture in the city. I love living up there."