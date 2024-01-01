Livramento speaks on time at Southampton and how he loved being an "underdog"

The full-back moved along from the Premier League club after they were relegated more than a year ago.
He signed for Newcastle United and has not looked back, but does have fond memories of St. Mary’s Stadium.
Speaking to TalkSport, he stated: He said: "I've been around the country a bit. I feel like when you are at Chelsea you dominate the game quite a lot.
"The academy is unbelievable. Just look at some of the players who have come through recently. I had the opportunity to go to Southampton, which was a complete change.
"I really enjoyed being the underdog in most games we went into. I loved every minute of being on the pitch when I was a Southampton player.
"The fans, the manager, the team, they all took to me there and they were there for me in my tough times when I was injured.
"Now being at Newcastle is different again. It's amazing to be a part of the culture in the city. I love living up there."