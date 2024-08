Liverpool youngster joins Millwall on season long loan

Liverpool defender Calum Scanlon is heading to Millwall for a season long loan spell.

The 19-year-old was previously at Birmingham City, before he joined the Reds in 2021.

Scanlon, who has England caps at U19, U18 and U17 level, has made his senior debut for the Reds.

Per London News Online, Scanlon will be spending the campaign in the Championship.

The left-back will be hoping to improve and eventually challenge for a Liverpool first team spot.