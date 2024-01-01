Liverpool will be without Alisson for several weeks after hamstring injury

Liverpool will be without their primary goalkeeper Alisson Becker for several weeks.

The Brazilian has endured a tough time with injuries so far this season, with his bad luck continuing.

Becker is set to miss six weeks, as scans have found that he has a hamstring injury.

Per The Mail, the 32-year-old will now be absent for critical league matches after the international break.

The injury does mean that no.2 keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has the chance to stake a claim for a starting spot.

Kelleher has been hoping to get a move away from the club for regular first team football.