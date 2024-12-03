Liverpool to give Alexander-Arnold a pay rise and a long-term deal to secure his future

Liverpool are pulling out the stops to keep hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

The right-back is out of contract and can discuss terms on a pre-contract with teams outside England in January.

Per The Athletic, there is a lot of work being done to keep him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

The Reds are willing to give him a pay rise and a long-term contract to secure his future.

However, the lure of a club such as Real Madrid may be too much for Alexander-Arnold to pass up.

There is a sense that he may be on his way, given no new deal has been agreed.

