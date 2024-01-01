Tribal Football
Liverpool snatch up Wolves youngster in £2M deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Alvin Ayman is heading to Liverpool this week.

The young talent has been given the all-clear by all relevant bodies to finalize the move.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have agreed to pay Wolves a £2M compensation fee.

The 16-year-old will put pen to paper on a five year contract when he signs for the Reds.

Liverpool are also close to signing England under-16 international Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

Both of these youngsters will be featuring for the club’s Under-18 side this term.

