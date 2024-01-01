Liverpool's lack of transfer business set to end next week with big moves set to happen

Liverpool's summer transfer business is likely to kick into overdrive in the coming week.

The Reds have been very quiet in the market, despite nearly all their rivals strengthening.

The departure of manager Jurgen Klopp and arrival of new boss Arne Slot has shaken up the club.

"The belief around the Liverpool camp is that transfer business will finally accelerate next week, as the opening Premier League game away to Ipswich Town on 18 August comes into view," wrote The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.

"The next 10 days are likely to see the first concrete bids put in.

"Liverpool are now looking for a center-half, a defensive midfielder and a wide forward, although potentially two of the latter. The most high-profile of those is Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who has long been hugely keen on the move."