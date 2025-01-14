Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Man Utd open RB Salzburg talks for Dorgeles
Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder
Man Utd defender could leave this January after limited game time

Liverpool place £85M price tag on Nunez after £70M Al-Hilal bid rejected

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool place £85M price tag on Nunez after £70M Al-Hilal bid rejected
Liverpool place £85M price tag on Nunez after £70M Al-Hilal bid rejectedAction Plus
Premier League leaders Liverpool are in no mood to sell one of their forwards this winter.

The Reds are said to have rejected a mammoth bid for Uruguay star Darwin Nunez.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The center forward has been the subject of a huge £70M bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The Reds are said to be willing to do a deal, but only if their asking price is met.

Arne Slot’s team are said to value the former Benfica man at around £85M.

Whether the Saudis go that high remains to be seen, and Nunez has given no indication that he wants to leave European football.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunez DarwinSlot ArneLiverpoolAl-Hilal & Al-Nassr StarsBenficaFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Feyenoord striker admits to speaking to Liverpool boss Slot
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
Liverpool make fresh stand on Nunez