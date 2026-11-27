Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah could head back to Liverpool ahead of the 2027/28 season.

Quansah has impressed in Germany, following a 2025 transfer move from Anfield, and Real Madrid are rumoured to be monitoring his progress with interest.

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Jose Mourinho signed several new defenders over the summer - as Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate all landed in Madrid - but he's planning for life after Antonio Rudiger, who is set to leave when his contract expires in June 2027.

Mourinho wants extra cover in each position, and that means another centre-back alongside Konate, Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen, and that could be England international Quansah.

However, Liverpool are keeping an open mind on the situation, as they still hold an option to re-sign him for £50 million, until July 2027.