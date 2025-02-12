Liverpool midfielder Morton to undergo surgery which will side-line him for 3 months

Tyler Morton will undergo surgery for a shoulder injury, sidelining him for up to three months.

The 22-year-old had a strong loan spell at Hull City last season alongside future Premier League stars like Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene, and Liam Delap.

Although Liverpool considered letting him leave in the summer, they prioritized a permanent sale, per The Mail.

Bayer Leverkusen showed interest, offering Morton a key role under Xabi Alonso.

However, Liverpool held out for a £20M fee, believing that he had a significant market value.

This injury now complicates his immediate future, which may still lie away from Anfield.