Livermore speaks on how Modric struggled when he first came to England

Former Tottenham star Jake Livermore admits to being impressed by Luka Modric when he first signed for the club.

When the Croatian first came to the Premier League early in his career, he struggled to adapt.

Advertisement Advertisement

While many fans felt that he needed replacing, Livermore knew that Spurs had a gem on their hands.

"I'm not sure about that (Modric leaving), but sometimes players like that, they need the rest of the players to bounce off of them," Livermore said in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT.

"I think maybe in his first season he struggled because the team didn't realise what he had and I think it soon became apparent after that... we had to give him the ball, feed him the ball and make runs off of him.

"I think once he started to gel with the rest of the team and the rest of the team started to see what he could do, I think then he obviously came into his own."