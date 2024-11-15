Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester starl Souttar gives crucial update on his future at the club
Leicester City’s Harry Souttar has spoken about where his future may lie in the summer.

The defender was moved along on loan, as he is currently playing at Sheffield United.

However, the 26-year-old is not sure what is in store for him at the end of the season.

“Absolutely,” he said on being at the Blades until the off-season, per Leicester Mercury

“Absolutely. I'm here until the summer, that's a guarantee.

“So whatever happens after that is out of my hands a little bit but in terms of my feelings towards the club, it's given me a lot and the gaffer's put a lot of trust in me. And I want to repay him for that.

“My focus has just been on Sheffield United. I'm aware that I'm a loan player and that's my parent club but my focus and communication has all been on this club. What we're doing on and off the pitch.”

