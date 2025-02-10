Leicester sign Arsenal youngster Akolbire who has trained with the first team

Leicester City appear to have secured the signing of Arsenal youngster Bless Akolbire, as he features in their Under-21 squad list.

Premier League clubs had to update their 25-man squads after the January transfer window, with unlimited spots for U21 players.

Akolbire, 18, is listed under Leicester’s U21s, having been omitted from Arsenal’s squad, signaling a completed transfer.

The midfielder has played three times for Leicester’s U18s, including a recent 75-minute outing in a 3-1 loss to Chelsea.

Previously, he featured for Leicester’s U18s on trial in November before returning briefly to Arsenal’s youth side.

Akolbire, who joined Arsenal from Colchester United, had even trained with the Gunners’ first team.