Leicester are chasing Turkish star who is a free agent this summer
Leicester City are among the teams said to be in the hunt for Turkish international free agent Yusuf Yazici.

The 27-year-old forward, who netted 12 goals for Lille last season, is without a club at present.

There are suggestions, per Jeunes Footeux, that Leicester, Bournemouth and Everton are all circling.

However, Leicestershire Live states that such reports may be wide off the mark.

The Foxes are said to be happy with the attacking options that are at their disposal.

The club did secure Bilal El Khannouss and Odsonne Edouard late in the transfer window.

