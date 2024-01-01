Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
PSG had Yoro concerns ahead of Man Utd move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters

Lazio "approached" Greenwood but bidding war became too much for the club

Lazio "approached" Greenwood but bidding war became too much for the club
Lazio "approached" Greenwood but bidding war became too much for the club
Lazio "approached" Greenwood but bidding war became too much for the clubAction Plus
Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani spoke about the inability to sign Mason Greenwood. 

The former Manchester United forward opted for Marseille instead of going to Italy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Where the capital club could not agree a fee with United, Marseille were able to do so. 

“We wanted Greenwood last year, then there was a hitch with the player - you all know what Greenwood’s problem was,” he told Lazio club media, via TMW. 

“An agent this year approached us with the idea of Greenwood moving to Italy. We gave him a deadline, from there an auction was unleashed and I thought I could go up to a certain limit. 

“We offered £22M for 50 per cent of the player, we’re talking about €26M. 

“He preferred to take another path and I say that the best deals are those that aren’t made. I want (Nicolo) Rovella, (Mattia) Zaccagni, players who love the environment where they work. 

“I don’t want these mercenaries, it’s lucky not to make certain deals. I could sell myself for €50,000 more but I have values that my parents passed on to me. 

“If he’s taken another path, we wish Greenwood the best of luck.” 

Mentions
Greenwood MasonZaccagni MattiaRovella NicoloLazioManchester UnitedMarseilleFootball TransfersPremier LeagueSerie A
Related Articles
CLOSER? Man Utd accept Marseille offer for Greenwood
Lazio president Lotito willing to go higher for Man Utd forward Greenwood
Marseille make call on pursuit of Man Utd forward Greenwood