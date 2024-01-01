Lazio "approached" Greenwood but bidding war became too much for the club

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani spoke about the inability to sign Mason Greenwood.

The former Manchester United forward opted for Marseille instead of going to Italy.

Where the capital club could not agree a fee with United, Marseille were able to do so.

“We wanted Greenwood last year, then there was a hitch with the player - you all know what Greenwood’s problem was,” he told Lazio club media, via TMW.

“An agent this year approached us with the idea of Greenwood moving to Italy. We gave him a deadline, from there an auction was unleashed and I thought I could go up to a certain limit.

“We offered £22M for 50 per cent of the player, we’re talking about €26M.

“He preferred to take another path and I say that the best deals are those that aren’t made. I want (Nicolo) Rovella, (Mattia) Zaccagni, players who love the environment where they work.

“I don’t want these mercenaries, it’s lucky not to make certain deals. I could sell myself for €50,000 more but I have values that my parents passed on to me.

“If he’s taken another path, we wish Greenwood the best of luck.”