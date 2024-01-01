Tribal Football
Kudus charged by the FA after "violent conduct"

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has been charged by the Football Association.

The forward was sent off in their 4-1 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kudus was given his marching orders for pushing both Pape Matar Sarr and Micky van de Ven in the face.

Kudus faces a minimum three-game ban and may even have to sit out for additional games.

Ghana international Kudus appeared incensed at an altercation between himself and Spurs players.

He has now been charged with “allegedly acting in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence he was sent off for.”

