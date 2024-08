Koumetio set for loan to Scottish side this summer

Koumetio set for loan to Scottish side this summer

Liverpool youngster Billy Koumetio is closing in on a move to Dundee in Scotland.

The defender was previously in France with Dunkerque during part of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old was highly rated when he signed for the Reds in 2018, but has failed to make the grade so far.

Koumetio has made 49 appearances for Liverpool's Under-21 team, but only played two senior games.

Per The Mail, he will now have a chance to resurrect his career north of the border.