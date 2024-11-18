Konate says Van Dijk is a true leader at Liverpool as he captains the side to success

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has spoken about his teammates at length with the club website.

Konate talked about the character traits on and off the pitch of his Anfield colleagues.

Asked about the brightest smile, he stated: “Kostas Tsimikas and (Andy) Robertson, the two left-backs. They are so funny, they are a little bit like a clown!”

On the most creative, he added: “This one is difficult. Maybe Ryan (Gravenberch) and Macca (Alexis Mac Allister), I love what they do during the game and training.”

On the best communicator, he continued: “Virgil, yeah. Virgil van Dijk. With his loud voice we can hear it everywhere.”

On the biggest motivator, he stated: “I think Mo (Salah), because of how he works. It’s crazy. It’s very hard to follow him. You can see that’s why during so many years he is at the top level.”

And on the most tenacious and most confident, he finished: “This one is a good question. Maybe Robbo. Yes, Robertson. Because he is a player who talks before the game in the dressing room and when we are in a bad situation we can start to hear him.”

“Trent (Alexander-Arnold). Yeah, Trent (most confident). What he tries during the game with his passes and all of these things, I think only a confident player can do that.”