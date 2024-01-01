Koeman heaps praise on Gravenberch after he improves lazy behaviour

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman believes that Ryan Gravenberch may be finding his best form.

The Dutch midfielder has looked like a new player since Arne Slot took over at the club.

While he was signed by Jurgen Klopp, the German could not get the best out of him last term.

On Gravenberch, Koeman said: "It might be a bit of confidence that he gains. He started earlier than some other internationals.

“Maybe the penny will drop now. We have always seen a lot of potential in Ryan. A lot of people, including me, thought that some of his concentration, his laziness, could be improved.

'It seems he realizes what is required of Liverpool's midfield in the Premier League. If a player is given the confidence or the opportunity, then it can be the push in the right direction."