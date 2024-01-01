Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Man Utd set to sign three promising youngsters
Antony makes definitive Man Utd decision

Klopp criticises Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan

Klopp criticises Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Klopp criticises Ten Hag's decisions to send Sancho out on loan
Klopp criticises Ten Hag's decisions to send Sancho out on loanAction Plus
Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has taken a subtle swipe at Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag this week.

The German, who is on a sabbatical from the game after leaving Anfield in the summer, spoke about the Jadon Sancho situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ex-Borussia Dortmund winger left Manchester United this summer for Chelsea.

Klopp stated before deadline day, when Sancho secured the move: "If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player, the manager has to be the one behind the player.

"I cannot just buy into that ‘he's useless,’ like other clubs did by the way - buying a player for £80M and then sending him out on loan!"

Mentions
Sancho JadonHagi IanisKlopp JurgenManchester UnitedLiverpoolDortmundPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Man Utd boss Ten Hag wants Sancho stay: He can contribute to our success
Man Utd boss Ten Hag ready to give Sancho another chance ahead of new season