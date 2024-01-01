Kelleher admits it is still "early days" for Liverpool as many tip the side for the title

Liverpool are taking major steps forward under their new manager Arne Slot this season.

That is the view of backup shot stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, who believes it is clear to see how much they have improved.

The Reds were in the title race for much of last season, but finished third in the Premier League.

On their table topping team, Kelleher told Liverpoolfc.com: "I think that's more the outside noise of what's going to happen.

“I think the manager is right, it's probably early days for us, it's not too many games into the league and there's some tough games for us to come as well.

"It's obviously going in the right direction and hopefully we can continue. It's a tough run of games for us now, but hopefully we can keep everyone fit and get some good results."