Keane says Alexander-Arnold will struggle at Real Madrid as he does not know how to defend

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has doubled down on his Trent Alexander-Arnold opinion.

The former midfielder has been critical of the Liverpool right-back in the past.

Keane has laid into Alexander-Arnold’s lack of defensive prowess, especially in big games.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold goes to Real Madrid, then good luck to him – as if Madrid don’t know how to defend," the former Manchester United captain said. 

"He’s played over 300 games and played for England, but he still defends like he has never played at right-back.

"He’s played all these games, and he must do training sessions, but he’s playing right-back, and people go at him like he’s confused and never seen something like that before. 

“Trent defends as if Liverpool have had lots of injuries, and they’ve asked him to just fill in a position.”

