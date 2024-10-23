Keane is a major candidate for the Hibernian role as he looks to return to management

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is being tipped for a stunning return to football management.

The former Sunderland manager has not worked at a club since his last coaching job over five years ago.

The 53-year-old was assistant to Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest at the time.

Per Gambling.com, former United and Celtic midfielder Keane is a candidate for the Hibernian manager’s job.

Their boss David Gray has struggled since succeeding Nick Montgomery and may be sacked.

If he is let go in the coming days or weeks, Keane would likely be interviewed for the position.