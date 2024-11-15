Kean admits joining Everton was a learning curve but he does not regret it

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has spoken about the time that he spent at Everton in the Premier League.

Kean did not have the most successful of spells at Goodison Park, scoring twice in 32 matches.

Asked about those early career experiences and how they shaped the person he is today, the 24-year-old was reflective.

He told The Athletic: “Out of all the experiences I’ve had, you won’t ever hear me say I had a bad one.“I find positives in all of them. If I hadn’t spent that year at Everton, I wouldn’t have learned the things I did there.

“I was a bit unlucky. I went there expecting to play a bit more. I was 19. I joined from Juve and thought I was going to smash it.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t go like that. We went through three coaches that year and mentally… it was all new for me. I was in England, it was a new environment.”