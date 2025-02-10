Kamara signs his first contract with West Ham: It’s a dream come true for every footballer

West Ham United has confirmed that Academy midfielder Aaron Kamara has signed his first professional contract.

Kamara’s deal comes shortly after playing a key role in the U18s’ penalty shootout win over Manchester United to reach the Premier League Cup semi-finals.

The promising youngster officially signed his contract at the Chadwell Heath Academy Training Ground.

“This week has been unreal,” he said.

“The quarter-final was a very good game. I enjoyed it a lot and had faith we’d go through even though Manchester United were in really good form.

“Signing my first professional contract is the icing on the cake. It’s a dream come true for every footballer.”