Juric hoping Walker-Peters will sign a new deal at Southampton despite league position
Southampton are not giving up on convincing defender Kyle Walker-Peters to extend his contract. The Premier League club are bottom of the table and are favorites to be relegated.

However, they believe the 27-year-old Walker-Peters may yet renew and commit his future to St. Mary’s Stadium.

New Saints manager Ivan Juric told the Daily Echo that he hopes Walker-Peters can stay for the long term.

But he was realistic, admitting that he may be sold if a good enough offer arrives in January.

The defender is out of contract in the summer, which means the Saints would lose him for free when the season ends.

