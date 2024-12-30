Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players
I'M OUT: Fonseca sensationally announces own AC Milan sacking
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...

Juric hopes to use Southampton star Bella-Kotchap in the near future

Ansser Sadiq
Juric hopes to use Southampton star Bella-Kotchap in the near future
Juric hopes to use Southampton star Bella-Kotchap in the near futureTribal Football
Southampton manager Ivan Juric may be ready to give Armel Bella-Kotchap a chance to play.

The defender was frozen out of the squad by former manager Russell Martin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he is back in the fold under Juric and may well be involved in upcoming games.

Juric told reporters: “He's worked the last seven days with me and really seriously. He's really motivated and I think as a club we have a need for everybody.

“We will see this week. I am sure that he will work hard and then we will decide. 

“I hope that we can use him in the future.”

On incoming signings, Juric added: “No, we are many, too many. If I understand well, we have to give players back or a loan and then decide to bring somebody.”

Mentions
Juric IvanBella-Kotchap ArmelSouthamptonPremier League
Related Articles
Crystal Palace boss Glasner unsure of what to expect from Juric's Southampton
Juric on Southampton outcast Bella-Kotchap: It depends on him, we have to give him a chance
Juric: What I've told Southampton players about staying long-term