Jota wishes Klopp "the best of luck" in new Red Bull role

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has become the first of their players to react to Jurgen Klopp’s new role in football.

The former Reds manager has taken over as the Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 57-year-old will start the post in January, which has surprised many considering his previous connection to Borussia Dortmund.

Jota told Record: “Klopp? He’s a person I have a lot of affection for, we have to respect his decision. I wish him the best of luck in this new stage.”

Klopp said about the move a few days ago: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learn from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking.”