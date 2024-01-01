Jones says Klopp "stuck there the whole time" despite calls for him to leave the club

Jones says Klopp "stuck there the whole time" despite calls for him to leave the club

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has clarified his comments about manager Arne Slot’s playstyle and confidence under Jurgen Klopp.

Jones was asked about the changes that Slot will make to the team’s tactics this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated that Jurgen Klopp’s replacement may be more inclined to have his midfielders be key players in buildup.

“The principles are always the same; we want to work hard, press, dominate teams. That’s what I think came across a little bit wrong,” he told The Redmen TV after Liverpool's 2-1 pre-season win over Arsenal.

“I’d like to say now on this, I’ve seen things that it seemed like I was disrespectful in a way. But Jurgen knows I’d never be that kid. He knows how much I love him, that I love all of his staff.

“It was just me saying that how I’m going to play now is a little bit of a change.

“He’s given me the platform and belief in myself to know I’m a kid who can step up as well, I’m not just a kid who’s just a squad lad, I can really be counted on. I don't want to take away anything from him and get that across.

“How many games have I played? It's all because of him. There were times when I was being told I need to go out on loan, or I might need to leave the club.

“And he was the man, he's stuck there the whole time.'

He added: “I didn't mean any harm and he knows how much love I've got for him and the whole of his staff.”