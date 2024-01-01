Isak suffers toe injury and could miss Fulham clash

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has suffered a toe injury that could cause him to miss game time.

The Magpies are set to be without their star striker for at least a couple of games.

Per The Mail, Newcastle now have a crisis upfront as they have more than one striker absent.

Callum Wilson is set to remain sidelined until next month due to a back problem.

Isak had to come off at half-time in a 2-1 win against Wolves due to an eye issue.

Anthony Gordon is likely to start at center-forward in their upcoming game against Fulham on Saturday.