Isak's future with Newcastle unclear as contract situation continues

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has put clubs on alert regarding his future.

The forward may want to move on from the St. James’ Park club in the summer.

Isak is yet to sign a new contract, per talkSPORT, which is alerting many suitors.

Arsenal are among the teams with the most serious interest in the Swedish forward.

Isak was a bright spot for the Magpies last season, even though they did not finish in the European places in the Premier League.

Fans will be hoping the club are able to tie him down to a new, long-term contract.