Iroegbunam praises fans supports after making the move to Everton this summer

Everton new signing Tim Iroegbunam has spoken about the club’s supporters after his summer transfer.

The 21-year-old signed from Aston Villa, much to the surprise of even his family.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the midfielder is glad that he is a Toffee and hopes that he can help push the team up the table.

“I’ve definitely felt the appreciation and that really means a lot to me,” he told club media.

“Honestly, the fans have been amazing. When I went to a shop signing event and there was a little kid who had a top with my name and number on the back and he said, ‘You’re my favorite player’, and I said, ‘Already?!’, but, of course, that’s a special feeling.

“I’ve seen for myself how Evertonians are really, really passionate. Every club has fans who really love their club, but you can tell what Everton means to people here straight away. Driving into the stadium on matchday, even the reaction I got then and everyone wanting an autograph or a photo with you. You can see on their faces how much this Club means to them.

“Then, there are people inside the Club like Seamus, who has been here for such a long time, so, naturally, his relationship with Everton is going to be different to mine but when you hear him speak about Everton, seeing how much he loves the Club and how desperate he is for the Club to do well, it motivates everyone around him.

“It definitely motivates me to make this the best last year at Goodison possible. I’m really happy to be part of it.”