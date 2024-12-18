Iraola reveals Unal's dedication to free-kicks after West Ham stunner

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is happy to see his players’ hard work pay off.

The Spaniard spoke about how Enes Unal’s persistence in training led to his free-kick goal against West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Cherries needed that goal to help them salvage a point in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Post-game, Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Enes is a goal scorer.

“I think he's a player that when he has the minutes he will score goals. And we put him in dangerous positions.

“He has a good instinct for these things. I'm happy because he spends a lot of time training, shooting the free kicks and sometimes you work on something and you don't have the chance or you don't perform in the moment you need it.

“Today I'm happy because he really deserves it because he's by far the player that spends more time on these things.”