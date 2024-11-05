Iraola praises Kerkez for his excellent finish against Man City

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola stated that he was impressed with how Milos Kerkez finished their game against Manchester City.

The Premier League saw a huge upset on Saturday, with the Cherries beating City 2-1 at home.

Kerkez not only got two assists in the game, but was up and down his left flank all game.

“For me it's very important how he closed the game because a lot of times we've had to sub him because he was not finishing with the same energy,” Iraola said.

“I think he's adding these small things to his game to finish strong, do your job defensively, suffer even when you are tired and the team needs you there.

“Even at the end we put Dean (Huijsen) behind him because they were threatening us a lot in the second post in the ariel duel, so the height of Dean was needed, I think.

“But he played as a left winger at the end and he finished well.”