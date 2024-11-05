Iraola highlights Bournemouth's "very brave" defenders as the reason for Man City victory

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was full of praise for his defenders this weekend.

After a 2-1 win over Manchester City, most of the focus was on the team’s forward line.

However, Iraola highlighted Illia Zabarnyi and Marcos Senesi for keeping City at bay all game.

He told Daily Echo: Iraola said: “I think they've been very brave because it's difficult to play with the spaces we've had behind all the game, against Haaland, because he's always a threat.

“At the end of the game, it was a different game where they were pushing us and we had to defend crosses, deal with difficult (situations), not only Erling, they put the center backs, everyone, was pushing there.

“I think they've done the basics of the defending really, really well.”