Ipswich Town set to sign keeper Arijanet Muric

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Arijanet Muric this week.

The Athletic states that the Tractors Boys and Burnley have come to an agreement for the transfer.

The two clubs have settled on a fee of £8 million plus an extra £2m in add-ons for Muric.

The 25-year-old is likely to replace Vaclav Hladky, who was first choice last season in the Championship.

Now in the Premier League, Ipswich wanted an experienced shot stopper and may have gotten their man.

Muric, who was Switzerland, plays for Kosovo at international level.