Ipswich striker Delap a top target for Chelsea who are willing to pay big to sign him

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has big-time admirers in the Premier League this season.

The forward has taken the league by storm with the newly promoted club, aided by boss Kieran McKenna’s adventurous tactics.

Advertisement Advertisement

Delap, a former Manchester City youth star, is said to be wanted by Chelsea.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Stamford Bridge club are willing to pay a big fee to sign him.

The 21-year-old is very interested in making the move, but may have to wait for the end of the season.

Ipswich would only sell for silly money this month, as they are in a relegation dogfight.