Ipswich's Chaplin admits the side need to learn from a 4-0 hammering from Newcastle

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin was extremely unhappy after his team’s 4-0 loss to Newcastle United.

The Tractor Boys have held their own in most Premier League games, despite being in the bottom three.

However, the 4-0 smacking at the hands of the Magpies did hurt Chaplin more than any other game so far this term.

He stated post-game: “Yes, a tough day, I think one that we’ve got to take on the chin and accept that we were second best on the day.

“We’ve had tough days before and come through it and taken the learnings which is what we need to do again.

“We’re not naive to think that we’re going to have a season in the Premier League and not have tough days. As a newly-promoted team, we know that that’s going to be something that’s going to come up in the season.

“I don’t think we’ve had many. That’s probably the hardest it’s been so far, in terms of games and matches.

“But yes, that’s something that we need to rectify and look to improve going into the next one.”