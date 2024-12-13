Ipswich's Burgess on Bournemouth loss: We have to use that as fuel going in the next game

Ipswich Town need to use last weekend’s disappointment against Bournemouth to their advantage.

That is the view of Cameron Burgess, who feels they need to channel that frustration into wins.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Blues were 1-0 up in the game at home, but lost 2-1 after two late Cherries goals.

“I guess the first thing to say is there were a lot of positives there,” the defender said, as his team sits in the relegation zone.

“We put in 95 percent of a really good performance and then there’s moments in the game we know we can be better on. We have to use that as fuel going into the next game.

“It’s fine margins I suppose in the Premier League when there’s VAR involved. I felt it was a bit harsh on the disallowed goal but it is what it is and you have to deal with it.

“I owe Chappers the biggest shout he’s ever done in his life for me to be able to hear him. It was a no-brainer as he’s done that for his whole career so tee him up and great to see him get his first goal.”