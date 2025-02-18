Ipswich loanee Enciso to undergo scan after suffering a knee injury against Villa

Ipswich Town loanee Julio Enciso will undergo an MRI scan on his left knee after being forced off early in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Paraguayan national team doctor Osvaldo Insfrán has indicated the injury is not expected to be serious.

Enciso, on loan from Brighton for the remainder of the season, was substituted in the 17th minute after appearing to be in significant discomfort.

According to Paraguayan website D10, Enciso has been resting for a few days before he has the scan.

Manager Kieran McKenna said afterwards, “It’s down the side of his knee, so we’ll have to wait for the assessment on that.”

“He felt a stitch in his knee, now has 48 hours of rest and on Tuesday he will undergo an MRI to determine the injury,” he said.