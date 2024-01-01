Ipswich CEO speaks on clubs immense redevelopment plans

Ipswich Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton has spoken about the club’s redevelopment plans.

The Tractor Boys are working hard to modernize every aspect of the football club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ashton spoke about how the training ground and Portman Road are next on the agenda.

“In the summer there has been millions spent at the training ground on what we would call small projects,” Ashton told Life’s a Pitch TV.

“We’re about to head into planning permission for the new build at the training ground. That’s going to cost anything from £20M to £30M. But that will give the first team state of the art facilities.

“We currently have the worst training facilities in the Premier League. That’s no one’s fault, our growth curve has been so quick, we haven’t been able to build infrastructure quickly enough to support that, so now we’ve got to do that.

“The academy, we’re going to go to cat one, we’ve started that process. The current first-team facilities will be developed and handed over to the academy, also giving the women better facilities. This is about developing a whole club for the future that we can all be proud of.”