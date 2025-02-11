Hurzeler believes Brighton's Rutter has adapted to the Premier League in recent weeks

Brighton star Georginio Rutter has proven he can handle the demands of facing Premier League teams.

His standout performance in the FA Cup, where he scored and assisted in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, highlighted his impact.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised Rutter’s progress, with the forward expected to start in the No.10 role against Chelsea again on Friday.

Manager Hurzeler said: “I think he showed that he adapted to the Premier League, that he can play very intense, that he can be resilient in personal duels.

“There were a lot of personal duels (on Saturday) and he proved that he can win the majority of them, and that's why I'm happy with him.”

He added on Rutter’s limited playing time: “There were always some small issues with his muscles and therefore we also need to protect his health.

“I know it is not always understandable why we choose the starting XI but there are so many things going on and the main thing for me is I am responsible as well for the person behind the player, to protect him, to protect his health, to protect the young players.”