Huerzeler on March return: I am sure he will soon be back in the Premier League

Huerzeler on March return: I am sure he will be soon back in the Premier League

Brighton star Solly March continues to work on his recovery after he sustained a knee injury.

The Albion star has been training and playing with the Under-21s, but is not ready for first team action.

He was the subject of conversation as his team prepare to take on Liverpool.

Two years ago, March scored two impressive goals at the Amex, with Brighton hoping to beat the Reds in the League Cup this time around.

Albion boss Fabian Huerzeler said: “Of course, after a long injury he is not on the physical level like the players now who are playing every game. But he is working hard on it. He is working physically in the gym very hard on it.

“He is working physically outside the pitch very hard to get there.

“Again, we have to be patient with him. It was a long injury and you have to go there step by step.

“But I am sure he will get his comeback this season. I can’t say a clear schedule when we plan this comeback on the pitch.

“But he had now some minutes for the under-21s. He had a small issue now with a muscle but nothing big.

“Now he will be back in the team training and then we are trying to get him closer and closer to the team.

“And then I am sure he will be soon back on the pitch in the Premier League.”