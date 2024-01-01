Huerzeler hopes "that the players suffer. I hope that we suffer together" in preseason

Huerzeler hopes "that the players suffer. I hope that we suffer together" in preseason

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Huerzeler told his players to embrace the tough conditions in preseason.

Albion are in Asia where they will be taking on Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy in two friendlies.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Huerzeler admits the temperatures and humidity in Japan have been tough for his players, he hopes they will reap the rewards when the season starts.

Huerzeler told a press conference today: "Of course, it's a little bit different to Brighton.

"But I think there's also a mindset thing. So, for me, there are no excuses.

"Of course, we have to adapt to the climate, to the humidity here.

"I hope that the players suffer. I hope that we suffer together.

"I hope that we see a good performance tomorrow. Especially also this training week. Because in the end we are in a pre season.

"We have to use every day and there are no excuses.

"So I demand from the players and from all the staff members that we suffer together and go through this humidity or this hot temperature. So it can't be an excuse."