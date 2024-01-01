Huerzeler has nothing but praise for Rutter after a fantastic start for Brighton

Brighton star Georginio Rutter has been backed to make a big impact this season.

The club’s record signing is likely to play against Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League.

Rutter was tasked with improving his fitness and has done so over the past few weeks.

In a press conference, head coach Fabian Huerzeler said: “I think he also showed before that goal good performances.

“He’s a guy who doesn't need goals to believe in himself and I think he has had a great impact, a great start to his new club.

“He's a very humble person, he tries to work hard.

“His shape when he arrived was not the best but now, through the training sessions, he has got fitter and fitter and we are very happy to have him in our squad.”